On December 27, 2023, Joseph Nachman, Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides a range of free and paid advertising products to businesses of all sizes to help them engage with consumers at the moment they are ready to spend. The company's platform also enables consumers to read and write reviews about local businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,452 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 6,000 shares is part of this ongoing selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Yelp Inc shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys and 41 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Yelp Inc were trading at $48.07, giving the company a market cap of $3.241 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.57, which is above the industry median of 20.56 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $48.07 and a GF Value of $44.92, Yelp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Yelp Inc COO Joseph Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc COO Joseph Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

