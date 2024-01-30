Yelp Inc COO Joseph Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Joseph Nachman, Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), executed a sale of 6,000 shares in the company on January 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Yelp Inc is a company that connects people with great local businesses by bringing 'word of mouth' online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, Joseph Nachman has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for Yelp Inc shows a pattern of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Yelp Inc were trading at $44.75, resulting in a market cap of $3.095 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 35.87, which is above the industry median of 21.37 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.99, with a share price of $44.75 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.13, indicating that Yelp Inc was Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

