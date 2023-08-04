U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Yelp (YELP) reported $337.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yelp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Advertising: $321.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

  • Net revenue- Transactions: $3.38 million compared to the $3.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.

  • Net revenue- Other services: $11.77 million versus $12.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Yelp here>>>

Shares of Yelp have returned +20.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

