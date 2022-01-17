Press Release

January 17, 2022 - N° 02

Yves Cormier is appointed Head of Investor Relations

SCOR announces the appointment of Yves Cormier as Head of Investor Relations, with effect from today. Reporting to Ian Kelly, Group Chief Financial Officer, Yves will be based in London.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Kelly said: “I am delighted that Yves is joining us as Head of Investor Relations. As we move towards the unveiling of our next strategic plan at the end of March, his experience and expertise will be extremely valuable in terms of continuing to engage proactively with shareholders and sharing the Group’s roadmap for value creation with the market.”

Biography

Yves Cormier joins SCOR from Rothschild, where he spent the last six years advising European insurers on corporate finance and strategy matters. Prior to Rothschild, Yves worked for JPMorgan, BNP Paribas and AXA, where he led the strategy of the business unit Axa Global Direct. He brings over 15 years of experience in the insurance sector across capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, investor analytics, balance sheet management and other strategic leadership activities. Yves holds a Master of Engineering from Cambridge University and an MBA from INSEAD.

