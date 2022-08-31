U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS
1 min read
In this article:
  • ZNTL
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS
ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancer, today announced that Kimberly Blackwell, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. ET
Location: Boston

Event: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at 10:35 a.m. ET
Location: New York City

Webcasts will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, Ltd. to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Roy
Solebury Strategic Communications
aroy@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Strategic Communications
jdeutsch@soleburystrat.com


