ZeroFox Partners with Google Cloud to Disrupt Phishing Attacks and Malicious URLs

As one of the first external cybersecurity organizations contributing to Google Cloud’s Web Risk Submission API, ZeroFox will continuously provide Google Cloud with data on malicious domains and phishing threats

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering on its mission to make the digital world a safer place, ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider is partnering with Google Cloud to disrupt phishing campaigns by quickly warning users of malicious URLs and fake websites. ZeroFox is utilizing the Google Cloud Web Risk Submission API, a service that verifies unsafe URLs and shows warnings across 5 billion devices using browser, social media, and other technology integrations.



According to APWG, there has been an almost 75% increase in unique phishing websites detected in the last year. As the recognized leader in digital risk protection and domain takedowns serving over 2,000 global enterprises and brands, ZeroFox leverages deep expertise and advanced AI to rapidly uncover and take down malicious domains used in phishing attacks. With this new integration, ZeroFox automatically detects phishing domains for customers and submits verified, malicious URLs through Google Cloud’s Web Risk Submission API, disrupting attacks and warning users of malicious content on billions of devices using browser warnings. ZeroFox finds what others miss by leveraging global intelligence collection and analysis across a broad set of data sources, delivering continuous domain monitoring to accurately detect instances of phishing and fraud. Combined with the scope and scale of Web Risk, which warns users of malicious domains across five billion devices, users will have unmatched protection against a wide range of digital threats.

“Partnering with an industry leader such as Google Cloud to support the Google Cloud Web Risk Submission API further demonstrates that ZeroFox is an innovative leader in protecting organizations beyond the perimeter,” said James C. Foster, Founder and CEO of ZeroFox. “External cyber threats are only growing more prevalent as the world becomes increasingly digital, creating an increased need for external cybersecurity. This partnership aligns well with our strategy of partnering with a global network of partners to defend against these threats and accelerate the disruption of malicious actors from hours and days to minutes.”

“Securing cloud environments and devices from cyber threats is critical,” said Jenn Buchanan, Product Manager at Google Cloud. “We are happy to partner with ZeroFox to protect against malicious digital activity and make the internet a safer place.”

ZeroFox will be onsite at RSAC, visit Booth #1527 to learn more about this partnership and our unified external cybersecurity platform. This partnership with ZeroFox and Google Cloud’s Web Risk Submission API service is operational as of January 2023. To learn more, visit www.zerofox.com/partnerships/google-cloud .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

