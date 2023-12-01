Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 29, 2023

Zhihu Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.05, expectations were $-0.46.

In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on our IR website at ir.zhihu.com. I will now turn this call over to Mr. Henry Sha, CFO of Zhihu.

Henry Sha: Thank you, Iris. I'm pleased to deliver today's opening remarks on behalf of Mr. Zhou Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zhihu. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Zhihu's third quarter 2023 earnings call. During the quarter, we made considerable progress in our multi-engine commercialization across the entire community, boosting our total revenue by 12.1% year-over-year. Notably, revenues from our membership and vocational training business increased 39.2% and 85.6% year-over-year, contributing 45.7% and 14.2% of our total revenues, respectively. Throughout the quarter, we continued to unlock the vitality and prosperity of the Zhihu community, inspiring our content creators' high-quality production while continuously expanding our user base and encouraging user interaction.

Our number of MAUs reached another milestone for the quarter, rising to 110.5 million. We continue to view cost control and operational efficiency as one of our strategic priorities. Consequently, we've witnessed a 5 percentage points increase in our gross margin, bringing it to 53.7% for the quarter, along with a notable 10.1% reduction in our non-GAAP net loss compared to the previous year. Going forward, I will be dedicated to leading the team to enhance our operating efficiency and further narrow losses. Now I'd like to delve into the details of our third quarter initiatives and discuss our progress concerning content and creators and the commercialization progress. Let's start with our content and content creators. As of Q3, the accumulated pieces of content across the Zhihu community reached 743.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.4%.

In addition to expanding our overall content library across various verticals, since our users' carnival in July, we have specifically focused on expanding and enriching content related to new generation professionals' evolving demands, including their career growth, lifestyle, and consumption-related scenarios. Furthermore, to bolster our community ecosystem, we continued to focus on organic commercialization of our content. At our Zhihu business conference in September, we announced the official release of a new commercial content product, [Zhiyao], designed for credential professionals. With this product, professionals can answer questions, share product experience, and provide industry insights as experts in their specific fields. Alongside this initiative, we also enhanced our new generation professional content creators by providing high-quality traffic support through our mega-influencer incubation plan, [Foreign Language], leading to greater and more direct influence on users' consumption decisions.

We also launched a data product, the Zhihuishu Mini Program, which can help our merchants and brands capture precise market growth potential by analyzing trending topics, industry research, and many other factors as a valuable part of our marketing services. We also drove the increased operational efficiency and performance across the Zhihu community in the third quarter as we continued to elevate our content supply by integrating AI and other technologies. By enhancing algorithms and AI-powered content comprehension, we were able to deliver more customized and balanced content to users, especially content with higher commercial value. Content creators continue to contribute immense value to the Zhihu community. During the quarter, in addition to enhancing our content library, we strove to inspire new content creators to join us while also increasing support for our existing content creators.

During Q3, the average financial income of content creators who received financial income from our platform increased by more than 30% year-over-year. We stimulated both the quantity and quality of their production by actively engaging in operating activities. Simultaneously, we provided support through improved community governance and strengthened the interest protection mechanism. Additionally, we intensified our crackdown on pirated content. To promote the sustainable growth of our dynamic and flourishing content ecosystem, we adopted a more active approach to our multi-engine commercialization in this quarter. As a result, our memberships business maintained its accelerated growth momentum, and the revenue contributions from the vocational training business continued to increase.

This stands as a strong testament to our outstanding content monetization capability and the effectiveness and resilience of our business model. Our total revenue for the quarter was RMB 1.0 billion, up 12.1% year-over-year. Among our various revenue streams, paid membership revenue grew by 39.2% year-over-year and average monthly subscribing members increased by 35.9% year-over-year to 14.8 million. This strong revenue performance was boosted by our persistent efforts to broaden content coverage while improving content distribution efficiency. Zhihu IP products have begun to demonstrate huge potential within the online entertainment industry in China. Our content and blockbuster IP have garnered broad recognition beyond the Zhihu community, amplifying the potential for audience-based growth.

A hit TV drama, Scent of Time, adapted from novel Xi Qian Hua on the Zhihu platform, debuted on Youku in October to broad market acclaim. We believe that the strong sense of connection and the broad appeal of the original stories in Zhihu's library offers great opportunities for film and television adaptation, which will further unlock our content ecosystem's growth and the monetization potential for our valuable IPs. Zhihu has already accumulated more than 100,000 IPs in its library, including short stories and science fiction, et cetera. There are currently many other Zhihu works in the film and television pipeline, and we look forward to sharing more details of these projects once they are available. By leveraging our technology and operations capabilities, we are confident we can share the massive value and influence of our IPs with our users, content creators, and business partners.

We will continue advancing the development of our high-quality IP content and integrate AI technologies from content creation to commercialization. The array of functions and tools we have recently launched or improved, such as our AIGC-powered illustration tool, Writer Assistant, have significantly boosted content creation. Meanwhile, our updated interactive functions, together with our broader and more diverse content categories, have effectively expanded our user coverage. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our commercialization capabilities through innovation and exploration to increase ARPU. Moving on to marketing services. In the third quarter, our marketing services were still affected by the overall fluctuations in the macro environment.

Despite these challenges, our cornerstone verticals, especially those advertisers' products requiring a relatively longer decision-making process with high values, have been widely recognized among brands and manufacturers. For example, IT and 3C and home appliances continue to make solid progress. Together, these increased significantly by double digits year-over-year, highlighting the effectiveness of our content-centric marketing solutions. To further unleash the commercial value of the Zhihu community's high-quality content, traffic, and other opportunities for brands and manufacturers, we have been consistently upgrading our products and expanding content consumption scenarios. We have enhanced our partnerships with third-party e-commerce platforms such as Taobao for traffic data and analysis.

This includes live monitoring of comprehensive indices, including traffic volume, user engagement, user acquisition, and transaction numbers. This enables merchants and brands to enhance their ROI through more optimized performance-based marketing. Our newly launched content product also helps to maximize the value of the credential professionals and influence users' consumption decisions. Furthermore, we continue to upgrade our underlying technology capabilities to achieve better ROI for our brands through our smart advertisement allocation model and streamline order placement functions. Boosted by these efforts, our advertising business recovery has begun to pick up sequentially in the fourth quarter. Moving forward, we are confident that our operational effectiveness and enhanced brand recognition will enable us to capture the market's growth potential.

Moving on to our Vocational Training business, we have been striving to broaden and diversify our program offerings by identifying and fulfilling users' demand for academic and vocational qualifications as well as our employee management skills. Our well-rounded product and service spectrum now covers postgraduate entrance examination, civil service examination, ESG, CFA and CPA examinations, language testing, writing or data analytical skills, and AGI, among others. As a result, vocational training revenue soared 85.6% year-over-year in the third quarter. We will continue to adjust our service offerings to capture market growth. We also boosted the operational efficiency of our vocational training business and focused on resources and post-merger integration during the quarter.

The resulting optimized ROI in user acquisition significantly strengthened our business product competitiveness. Furthermore, we remain confident in the opportunities that the AI revolution is bringing to the education industry. As such, we continue to fortify our R&D capabilities and integrate AI into products and services to improve user experience. During the quarter, we released the AI Powered Paper Correction Tool, which sets a new benchmark for user experience in the vocational training industry. We also expanded our AI technology application scenarios to improve our sales conversion and users' interactive learning experience. Our strategic investment in AI technology is playing a pivotal role in our development as we approach our next stage of growth.

Our large language model, Zhihaitu AI, which received regulatory approval in early November, has now reached 100 billion level parameters. With regulatory approval secured, Zhihaitu AI can serve more users and commercial clients, marking another milestone in the process of transforming the Zhihu Community into Zhihu Intelligent Community. We believe Zhihaitu AI's advantage lies in the ability to naturally combine large language model with specific scenarios powered by superior content understanding and inference abilities. We will gradually open our large language model, benefiting our users and partners, while preparing the sustainable growth of the entire industry. We will better empower our content creators and users in various scenarios when enabling brands and manufacturers to reap the benefits and reach their operational targets.

In short, Zhihu's success and resilience are underpinned by our dynamic ecosystem with high-quality content at its core. With progress across content and commercialization of our diverse revenue streams in this quarter, we are well-positioned to capture driving healthy and sustainable growth while enhancing profitability. Going forward, we will continue to seek and seize opportunities to empower users and creators with advanced technology, creating value for all of our stakeholders. This concludes Mr. Zhou Yuan's remarks. Now I will turn to our financial details in the third quarter. For a review of our third quarter 2023 results, please see our press release issued earlier today. I am pleased to announce another solid quarter with accelerated progress in our multi-engine commercialization, driven by robust growth in paid membership and the Vocational Training business.

Our total revenues for the quarter increased with strong resilience, rising by 12.1% year over year, which is in line with our management's guidance provided previously. As we consistently broaden and diversify our products and service, paid membership revenue for Q3 increased by 39.2% year-over-year, while Vocational Training revenue increased by 85.6% from the same period of last year. Our gross margin for Q3 further expanded by 5 percentage points year-over-year to 53.7% as we focused on high-margin business and projects. Our ongoing improvement in cost control measures and operating efficiency enhancements also improved the company's bottom line. Accordingly, our non-GAAP net loss for Q3 narrowed by 10.1% from the same period of 2022. Our paid membership revenue for the quarter was RMB 466.8 million, up 39.2% from RMB 335.4 million for the same period of 2022.

This increase was propelled by the continued growth of our subscribing members, which increased by 35.9% year-over-year to 14.8 million. Our Vocational Training business revenue for the third quarter was RMB 144.8 million, up 85.6% year-over-year. This organic growth came from new courses offerings provided by our existing business. And notably, our newly launched online courses for ESG-related examination preparation received excellent feedback from our users. The remainder of the revenue growth was attributable to the acquisition of MBA Master, which was acquired previously. Our marketing services revenue for the quarter was RMB 383 million despite the overall industry challenges. Our cornerstone verticals, including IT and 3C and home appliance, maintained their growth momentum, increasing significantly by double digit year-over-year.

Gross profit for the third quarter increased by 23.4% year-over-year to RMB 548.5 million, with gross margin expanding to 53.7% from 48.7% for the same period of 2022. Primarily due to our enhanced monetization efforts as well as our improved efficiency in cloud services and the bandwidth utilization, total operating expenses were RMB 898.6 million for the third quarter compared with RMB 723 million for the same period of 2022. Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter increased to RMB 534.3 million from RMB 478.3 million for the same period of 2022 as we continued to invest in promoting our products and brand name. Research and development expenses increased to RMB 249.7 million for the third quarter from RMB 160.8 million for the same period of 2022.

The increase was primarily attributable to our increased spending on technology innovation as we believe strongly in the potential opportunities in large language model technology. General and administrative expenses increased for the quarter to RMB 114.6 million from RMB 83.9 million in the same period of 2022 due to increased rental expenses and an increase in share-based compensation expenses from our acquired business. In this quarter, we incurred approximately RMB 18 million relocation expenses as we moved into our new headquarters in Beijing. Driven by our ongoing efforts to control costs and operational efficiency improvements, our GAAP net loss for the quarter was RMB 278.4 million, narrowed by 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Our non-GAAP adjusted net loss, which primarily excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, was RMB 225.3 million for the third quarter, narrowed by around 10% from the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, and short-term investments of approximately RMB 5.7 billion compared with RMB 6.3 billion as of December 21, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, we repurchased approximately 18.3 million Class A ordinary shares for a total of USD 42.6 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. This concludes my prepared remarks on our financial performance for this quarter. Let's turn the call over to the operator for Q&A session. Thank you.

