Ziff Davis (ZD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Ziff Davis (ZD) reported $389.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $2.33 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $400.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32, the EPS surprise was +0.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ziff Davis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Advertising: $233.08 million compared to the $242.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscription: $146.25 million versus $143.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

  • Revenues- Other: $10.55 million compared to the $14.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.5% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Ziff Davis here>>>

Shares of Ziff Davis have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

