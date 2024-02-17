Zillow Group Inc Insider Sells Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), a leading online real estate marketplace, has experienced a notable insider transaction. Jeremy Wacksman, the company's Chief Operating Officer, sold 23,555 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Zillow Group Inc operates as a digital real estate company. The company provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. Its portfolio includes Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com, among others. Zillow Group's business model involves selling advertising and providing a suite of marketing software and technology solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 88,896 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 47 insider sells for Zillow Group Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Zillow Group Inc were trading at $55.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.669 billion.

The stock's valuation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, stands at 1.2, with the shares being classified as Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value of $46.08 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's current valuation and future prospects.

