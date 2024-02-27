Zoom Tops Estimates As It Pledges To Democratize AI Access

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) joined Big Tech players such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) in riding the AI-hype wave. Despite intense and scary competition from Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned Google, Zoom managed to hold its ground as the industry finds itself in a period of transition as new AI-powered era continues to unfold. Zoom was a rewarded for its results with shares rising as much as 13% on Monday during extended trading.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended on January 31st, Zoom reported revenue rose almost 3% YoY to $1.15 billion, topping LSEG’s estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom made a net income of $298.8 million, or 98 cents per share, making a turnaround from last year’s comparable quarter when it reported a net loss of $104.1 million, or 36 cents per share,

Its main rival, Microsoft Teams, ended 2023 by disclosing its Microsoft Teams platform surpassed the 320 million monthly active users milestone. But with 220,400 enterprise customers by the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, Zoom clearly succeeded to expand its identity beyond video conferencing and provide value to its users with enhancements such as a generative AI assistant, the Zoom AI Companion. Although at a much smaller scale, Zoom managed to navigate highly competitive waters despite impressive performance-boosting upgrades and AI Copilot integration that Microsoft added to its platform.

First Fiscal Quarter And Full Year Outlook

Zoom guided for $1.125 billion in revenue for the current quarter and adjusted earnings in the range between $1.18 and $1.20, which translates to a YoY growth rate below 2%.

As for the 2025 fiscal year, Zoom guided for $4.60 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings in the range between $4.85 and $4.88.

Zoom proved the endurance of its appeal.

With its strategic diversification and ability to retain and grow its enterprise customer base, Zoom made it even in the post-pandemic era. But it is no longer delivering a revenue rise of 100% percent as it is now growing in single digits. However, a sales reorganization also took a toll on the results. Although the outlook is bright, challenges remain as Zoom operates in a crowded market. But, Zoom is well positioned to capitalize on new trends such as hybrid workplaces that are just one of the many novelties of the evolving tech landscape that is in an era of transition. While Microsoft continues to refine and optimize its Team offerings, Zoom’s growth prospects are fueled by its pledge to democratize AI accessibility for all customers, regardless of business size and at no additional charge with a paid license. With quite a bold approach, Zoom is now not only surviving, but also thriving in a highly competitive environment.

