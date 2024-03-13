Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), a leader in modern enterprise video communications with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, and webinars, has reported an insider selling event. Chief Accounting Officer Shane Crehan executed a sale of 1,931 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Shane Crehan, who holds a key financial position within the company, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 26,749 shares and making no purchases of the stock during that period. The recent transaction involved the sale of 1,931 shares at a market price of $70 per share, resulting in a transaction value that can be calculated based on the provided share count and price.The insider transaction history for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) indicates a pattern of selling among insiders, with 66 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The market capitalization of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) stands at $21.492 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 34.25, which is above the industry median of 27.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Regarding valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, with the stock trading at $70 and a GuruFocus Value of $88.03. This indicates that the company is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The sale by the insider, Shane Crehan, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio management decisions.

