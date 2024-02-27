Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,083.50
    +3.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,122.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,003.75
    +26.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,039.90
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.27
    -0.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.60
    +8.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.60
    -0.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2693
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2910
    -0.3610 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    56,542.96
    +5,474.72 (+10.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,679.03
    -5.27 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     

Zoom Video shares gain on strong results, $1.5-billion buyback

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Zoom logo

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications' shares gained nearly 13% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results and announced a share buyback of up to $1.5 billion.

Shares of the California-based company were at $71.10 after closing at $63.12 on Monday.

The video-conferencing company was a stock market darling during the pandemic when most businesses adopted virtual setups almost overnight but has struggled to build on since.

The company's shares are down 12.2% year to date compared to the 6.3% rise in benchmark S&P 500, and the "clearly washed-out levels" are proving some support to the stock, analysts at J.P. Morgan said.

Zoom shares had gained just over 6% last year.Zoom posted an adjusted per-share profit of $1.42 on $1.15 billion revenue - both above market expectations - in its fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31.

However, its fiscal year 2025 sales forecast of about $4.60 billion fell short of analysts' average expectation of $4.66 billion, according to LSEG data.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan, which lowered the brokerage's price target by $3 to $80 and maintained a "neutral" rating, said the results do not convey a materially improving business.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Advertisement