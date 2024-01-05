Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO), a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Robert Traube, the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc, sold 57,005 shares of the company on January 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $476,481.80.

Zuora Inc's business model focuses on providing software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help businesses in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company's platform is designed to automate recurring billing, collections, quoting, revenue recognition, and subscription metrics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 432,769 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which can be observed in the insider transaction history for Zuora Inc.

The insider transaction history for Zuora Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Zuora Inc Chief Revenue Officer Robert Traube Sells 57,005 Shares

On the valuation front, Zuora Inc's shares were trading at $8.36 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.177 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider selling activity is not always indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider sales could signal how insiders view the company's current valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

