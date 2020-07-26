Asian stock markets were mixed Monday amid U.S.-China tensions and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening.
U.S. stock index futures rose late Sunday, ahead of a busy earnings week. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 130 points, or 0.5%, as were S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures , with all three recovering from early-session lows. Stocks sank Friday, and for the week the Dow ended 0.8% lower, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%, and the Nasdaq lost 1.3%. About 180 of the S&P 500's companies will report quarterly earnings this week, including Alphabet , Amazon , Apple and Facebook . On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department will release second-quarter GDP data, with economists expecting an unprecedented 33% contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s equity benchmark is about to break a record that has stood for three decades, helped by the biggest surge in years for the economy’s biggest stock.Monday’s 10% rally in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the most the chip producer for the likes of Apple Inc. can climb in a day, added more than $30 billion to its market capitalization. That makes it the 12th most valuable stock worldwide, ahead of U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc. TSMC wields so much influence over Taiwan’s 921-member stock benchmark that without it, the Taiex would be down about 2% this year versus its 5% gain.Like Japan, Taiwan saw a bubble in its equities burst three decades ago, and it’s been a long climb back. But with a global rush into tech shares pushing the Nasdaq Composite Index to a record this month, overseas investors through July 24 sent $854 million into Taiwan’s tech-heavy stock market. That’s the largest net inflow among Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg, with most likely going into TSMC. It makes up almost a third of the market-cap weighted Taiex.TSMC is among the few companies that have weathered the coronavirus outbreak without suffering a severe slowdown in business. Long-term investments in fifth-generation wireless technology and high-performance computing from its customers have sustained order volumes and the company even raised its 2020 outlook and expects capital expenditure to climb to as much as $17 billion.The latest boost to TSMC’s shares, which were already up 17% for the year before Monday, came from a report suggesting Intel Corp. had placed orders with TSMC for 180,000 units of 6nm chips for 2021. Intel warned last week that its 7-nanometer chips are behind schedule and it may outsource their production.Brokerages including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price targets for TSMC, pointing to the opportunities presented by Intel’s outsourcing decision.Read more: Intel Plunges as It Weighs Exit From Manufacturing ChipsTaiwan’s stocks have proved resilient to both the pandemic and China-U.S. disputes this year. Local investors have also touted President Tsai Ing-wen’s efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus, success that has kept the economy on track. Listed companies saw sales rise 6% in June from a year earlier, the strongest growth since October 2018, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said July 13.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Gold hit an all-time high on Monday as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States rattled investors, boosting the allure of safe haven assets, although sentiment was mixed with tech gains supporting some Asian stocks. MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index rose 1.3% as Taiwan's TSMC, Asia's third-largest company by market capitalisation, rose almost 10%. Global shares had lost steam last week after Washington ordered China's consulate in Houston to close, prompting Beijing to react in kind by closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks traded mixed and gold rose to a record high as investors weighed simmering Sino-American tensions against signs the virus spread in the U.S. may be slowing. The dollar extended its recent slide to the lowest since March 2019.Japanese shares fell, catching up to a two-day slide in global equities when Tokyo was closed for a holiday last week. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged 10%, leading shares in Taipei toward a record high. Stocks in Seoul edged higher, while equities in China, Hong Kong and Australia were flat. Futures on the S&P 500 and European contracts ticked up after last week’s declines. Spot gold surged to an all-time high of $1,922.88 an ounce.Investors this week will be looking to the Federal Reserve’s meeting for clues on what comes next for policy amid expectations for more accommodation ahead. That comes as wrangling continues in Washington over a stimulus bill. On the virus front, cases fell in California, Arizona, Florida and New York.“The July FOMC meeting should kick off a period from August into mid-September in which markets should price in an increasingly dovish, forward-looking Fed policy via lower real rates,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach wrote in a report. “This should benefit breakeven inflation rates, support risk assets, and weigh on the U.S. dollar.”Here are some key events coming up:Earnings include, Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Chevron, Rio Tinto, L’Oreal, Caterpillar, Samsung, Barclays and Credit Suisse.The Federal Open Market Committee holds its policy meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement due on Wednesday.U.S. second-quarter GDP is expected on Thursday.China PMI data comes Friday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 edged up 0.3% as of 11:32 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge fell 0.6% on Friday.Japan’s Topix index lost 0.5%.South Korea’s Kospi added 1.1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed.Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%. CurrenciesThe yen rose 0.5% to 105.63 per dollar.The offshore yuan ticked up to 7.0067 per dollar.The euro bought $1.1688, down 0.3%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 0.59%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose about three basis points to 0.90%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.3% to $41.17 a barrel.Gold was at $1,922.78 an ounce, up 1.1%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
The stock market rally had a down week, but there were several reasons to be positive. Apple, Amazon, AMD earnings loom, along with dozens of other top companies.
Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard.
(Bloomberg) -- A new index focused on China’s technology giants is set to give investors greater access to their growing dominance in Hong Kong’s market.The Hang Seng Tech Index, which launched Monday with backdated prices, tracks the 30 largest tech companies listed in the city, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi Corp. Tracking the gauge this year would have returned 47% for investors, versus a loss of 12% for the Hang Seng Index. The tech measure rose 0.8% Monday.“All the conditions are now ready for large China tech stocks whether in China or already listed elsewhere,” Vincent Kwan, chief executive officer of index compiler Hang Seng Indexes Co., said on Bloomberg Television Monday.The move comes at a time when further listings of Chinese technology firms are in the pipeline, such as Jack Ma’s Ant Group, following those of NetEase Inc. and JD.com Inc. Listing closer to home has become more attractive as tensions between Washington and Beijing threaten to curtail Chinese companies’ access to U.S. capital markets.The compiler of the Hang Seng Index has already embraced change through moves such as scrapping a weighting limit for dual-class shares on some of its gauges. The tech index is seen helping investors bridge a gap between a Hong Kong benchmark overstuffed with old economy banks and insurers, and the technology companies that have emerged as big winners in the city’s beaten-down market.“There are too many laggards in the Hang Seng Index,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International Hong Kong. “With overseas-listed Chinese firms deciding to list closer-to-home, the Hong Kong market falls short in terms of having a representative index for these stocks. This new index serves to fill this gap and drive capital flows.”Citi analysts led by Pierre Lau wrote in a recent note that the index will attract investors to other Hong Kong tech stocks, facilitate the issuance of index-linked funds and derivatives as well as boost turnover at Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. That stock is up 42% this year, most in the Hang Seng Index.Supported by strong mainland inflows through stock connect links, Chinese technology shares have emerged as big winners in Hong Kong this year. Tencent has surged 41% while Meituan is up 87%.The Hang Seng Index, on the other hand, has underperformed. It’s fallen 12% this year, with half of its members down at least 20%.Morgan Stanley sees the new technology gauge providing a bigger sentiment boost near-term to the MSCI China Index than the Hang Seng, which has few components that will also be in the tech index. “The direct stock-level positives cannot translate into a meaningful index-level boost,” analysts led by Laura Wang wrote.(Updates with Monday’s prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
U.S. stock futures slipped and Asian shares came under pressure in early Monday trade as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world's two largest economies. S&P500 futures dropped 0.2% while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3%.
The Last Week, In A Nutshell What Happened: Stocks closed the week lower on an escalation of U.S. and China tensions, mixed reactions to earnings results, and delays in stimulus talks.Remember This: "Congress' decision on a new wave of support could make or break the next leg of the economic recovery," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist for Ally Financial Inc's (NYSE: ALLY) Ally Invest."With over 16 million people collecting unemployment and businesses unable to open at (or near) capacity, pulling or reducing fiscal support could lead to a deterioration in the economic improvement recently recorded."Pictured: Profile chart of the S&P 500 E-mini FuturesTechnical: Broad-market equity indices struggled to hold onto recent gains, evidenced by the failed continuation higher.Recapping last week's action: On Monday, after a good amount of volatility contraction, the S&P 500 opened inside prior balance and tested lower, before rotating higher, into the gap zone left from the late February sell-off. Pre-open on Tuesday, the market rallied, further discovering prices up into the gap zone. After the U.S. cash open, Tuesday's activity was reminiscent of rebalancing to recent overextension.On news that China would react to the closure of its consulate in Houston, Texas, Wednesday's session saw prices push lower overnight, before turning and balancing out higher, into the close. On more news regarding geopolitics and initial jobless claims turning higher, Thursday's session experienced a news-driven, emotional liquidation, with the Nasdaq leading lower.Friday's session opened near a high-volume area, balancing out and trading responsively, before closing and accepting prices lower.Looking beyond broad market indices, the innovation-driven, technology-based sectors are showing signs of relative weakness, while other sectors, such as industrials, energy, and financials are finding more support.Overall, the S&P is in balance. Absent positive news regarding geopolitical tensions, monetary policy, a vaccine, earnings, and stimulus, the market may find itself correcting through time, testing the prior balance area, below $3,180, as more impactful earnings are released.Scroll to the bottom of this story to view non-profile charts.Key Events: Earnings; Durable Good Orders; Consumer Confidence; Initial Claims; GDP; Personal Income; Personal Spending; Employment Cost Index; Consumer Sentiment. View more earnings on SPYFundamental: Big tech antitrust probe report from Congress expected early fall. * Nasdaq Composite, tech weakness comes alongside a weaker dollar. * Five charts illustrating U.S. economic trends amid the coronavirus pandemic. * General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) charge ahead with electric-vehicle plans. * Consulate closures mark escalation between U.S. and China. * Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets. * Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares dive on manufacturing retreat. * American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) warns of slow spending recovery. * Inflation-adjusted bonds are currently priced for very low inflation. * Proposal to suspend certain payroll taxes is a high priority. * U.S. home prices, existing home sales rise toward records. * Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chose Texas for the new Cybertruck factory. * FDA orders unauthorized e-cigarettes removed from the market. * China's regulators take over insurers, financial institutions to cut risks. * Supplemental unemployment benefits expire alongside new stimulus efforts. * Housing strengthens while mortgage forbearance continues to decline. * Biden may enact higher taxes, climate reform, and increased health care spending. * Earnings beat expectations, but fundamentals remain weak. * Commercial real estate market slips despite Federal Reserve action. * The face value of defaulted non-financial corporate bonds jumped to a record. * American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) to lay off workers. * Dell Technologies Inc's (NYSE: DELL) VMware spin-off increases uncertainty. * U.S. global investment banks preserved capital strength in Q2 amid credit provisions. * UnitedHealth Group Inc's (NYSE: UNH) earnings, lower leverage is credit positive. * Sentiment: 26.1% Bullish, 27.1% Neutral, 46.8% Bearish as of 7/22/2020.Product Analysis S&P 500 E-mini Futures (ES) | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)Nasdaq-100 E-mini Futures (NQ) | PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ)Russell 2000 E-mini Futures (RTY) | iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM)Gold Futures (GC) | SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD)Crude Oil (CL) | United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) | Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSE: DBO) | United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSE: USL)Treasury Bonds (ZB) | iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: TLT)Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels.See more from Benzinga * Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'Cautious Attitude' * 'Head Above Water': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead * Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'Continued Strength'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. FEATURE It’s the busiest week of second-quarter earnings season, with 171 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report. Things start off slow on Monday, before 3M, Advanced Micro Devices, eBay, McDonald’s, Pfizer, Starbucks, and Visa all report on Tuesday.
Stock futures were in a holding pattern Sunday evening ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting and plethora of economic data reports.
COVID-19 wasn't always the talk of the Street. The rapid pace of climate change has made finding renewable energy sources and limiting pollution more important than ever before, and as such, the spotlight has landed on electric car companies. Already making some serious headway, demand is expected to persist in the long-term as more and more countries roll out programs designed to encourage the purchase of these vehicles. According to a report published by Cairn Energy Research Advisors, a research firm focused on the battery and electric vehicle (EV) industries, in 2021, global sales of EVs are expected to exceed 3 million for the first time ever. The implication? Major gains could be in store for stocks belonging to this burgeoning space. That being said, analysts remind investors that not all EV stocks are created equal, with some significantly more compelling than others. Taking this into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two EV stocks that have received quite a bit of attention recently. As it turns out, one has scored rave reviews from some analysts, while the other gets a thumbs down. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Specializing in the production of electric and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks, Nikola is also working on an alternative-fuel pickup truck called the Badger, a network of sustainable hydrogen fueling stations and electric recreational vehicles. Despite the significant drop posted by shares over the last month, some members of the Street believe that several potential catalysts could propel it forward. Calling NKLA a “story-stock”, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster points out it is “trading on a massive multiple of distant-future earnings.” In turn, this has caused investors to focus on the potential pitfalls, but he argues it’s also “worth dwelling on what could go right here, which is that the company executes to plan, captures a significant share of the global truck market, and emerges as a key infrastructure provider in a future Hydrogen-based economy.” He also stated, “If the company does execute to plan, then investors will be holding a stock that systematically de-risks with each passing implementation milestone, which could lead to a lower discount rate.” Offering an explanation for the recent volatility, Coster notes that trading volumes are currently very high even though float is limited. The analyst has interpreted this to mean that the stock movement has been driven by short-term traders, with institutional investor focus landing primarily on warrants. “We sense that the stock will remain volatile until the SPAC shares are registered and the warrant calls are exercised (by the company), which could lead to some additional selling (easily absorbed by current trading volumes), and then some degree of stabilization as the stock finds its way to higher conviction investors,” Coster explained. As for recent developments that bode well for NKLA, the European Commission unveiled its plans to promote clean hydrogen, as part of the Green Deal economic recovery plan. Hyundai has already started shipping (10) hydrogen XCIENT fuel cell trucks to Switzerland, with the goal of selling 1,600 FCEL vehicles by 2025. What does this mean? According to Coster, it sets the bar high for NKLA. In addition, initial demand for the Badger BEV pickup truck has been robust. Adding to the good news, the company is expected to announce an OEM partner for the Badger truck, an H2 station deployment plan for the UK and possibly even accelerated implementation plans for the FCEL truck in the U.S. Coster added, “California’s CARB ACT ruling could lead to accelerated adoption of H2 infrastructure on the West Coast, beyond Nikola’s original plan. We think the stock will react favorably to any developments that shorten and/or de-risk the BEV and FCEL truck implementation plans.” In line with his optimistic take, Coster stepped over to the bulls’ side. In addition to upgrading the rating from Neutral to Overweight, he put a $45 price target on the stock. A twelve-month gain of 50% could be in store, should the analyst’s thesis play out in the year ahead. (To watch Coster’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, opinions are split evenly. 2 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. At $56, the average price target is more aggressive than Coster’s and brings the upside potential to 87%. (See Nikola stock analysis on TipRanks) Nio (NIO) As for the other EV stock on our list, Nio shares have been charging forward, with it already having gained 199% since the start of 2020. That being said, some analysts believe that there isn’t any more fuel left in the tank. Not long ago, Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang was bullish on the stock. At the beginning of June, the analyst upgraded Nio to Buy before it reported its vehicle deliveries. The company was able to deliver 3,436 vehicles in May, which reflected a year-over-year gain of 215.5% and blew estimates out of the water. While this achievement was a new record for the company, Fang started seeing problems with NIO’s long-term growth narrative. On top of this, NIO reported that despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, June sales climbed 179% higher from the prior-year period. Not to mention the EV maker saw quarterly shipments exceed 10,000 for the first time in its history. This was met by applause from investors, but Fang became worried that the valuation was skyrocketing too high. And thus, although the underlying fundamentals are strong, the analyst stepped onto the sidelines. Now, Fang believes the stock has surged enough for now. “Post the 89% share price rally in the past month, we downgrade NIO to Sell on valuation, as we believe the current share price reflects over-optimism given no substantial changes to volume/profit expectations,” the analyst explained. It should be noted that since the pandemic’s onset, Nio has secured funding and gotten cash infusions that “have largely removed any liquidity risk for the company between now and our expected break-even in 2022E.” Additionally, several factors would make Fang more optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. “Successful deployment of these resources could lead to faster product launches, which could expand demand and accelerate break-even,” Fang stated. He also noted, “The Nio brand’s positioning provides the premium pricing power that we expect the company to leverage across model cycles and powertrain technologies.” Due to all of the above, Fang joined the Nio bears. Along with the call, a $7 price target is left on the stock. This figure implies shares could decline 41% in the next year. (To watch Fang’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, 2 Buys, 2 Holds and 2 Sells have been assigned in the last three months. So, NIO gets a Hold consensus rating. Given the $7.26 average price target, the downside potential comes in at 39%. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks)
Dish subscribers have lost access to local channels in 42 markets across 31 states in a dispute with the E.W. Scripps Company as the two companies have been unable to negotiate a new contract agreement.
Four major tech titans, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and Facebook all report earnings next week. Also FOMC announcement and Chinese Industrial PMI.
Even before COVID-19, retail was in a tough spot. Turning up the heat, the virus and the ensuing store closures have had a devastating impact on the space. High unemployment rates and a shift in consumer shopping behavior have done little to help the situation. But just how destructive has the crisis been? According to a July report from S&P Global Market Intelligence, so far, 2020 has seen 40 retailers file for bankruptcy. This figure has already exceeded the number of retail bankruptcies in both 2019 and 2018. Based on tracking data from S&P Global, this year’s number could top the 48 filings in 2010, which was driven by the lethal impacts of the Great Recession. With a second wave of COVID-19 infections only intensifying pressures, more filings could be on the way. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to see if the pros on Wall Street think three apparel stocks in particular have what it takes to weather the COVID storm. Macy’s Inc. (M) Over the last 161 years, Macy’s has become one of the largest retail chains in the U.S. While the company has taken steps to drive a recovery, will these efforts be enough to keep it afloat? Writing for Deutsche Bank, four-star analyst Paul Trussell tells clients that traffic trends have been improving and applauds “management on taking aggressive cost-saving actions and a prudent approach to 2H outlook/ inventory receipts.” However, this by no means implies the outlook is rosy. “Nonetheless, our view on the stock remains relatively neutral, and we believe investor sentiment is also mixed as numerous headwinds remain, including: 1) increases in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. (potentially leading to a slowdown in traffic trends as already experienced in Texas); 2) an aggressive promotional backdrop as retailers work to move through Spring receipts; and 3) higher shipping costs due to increased penetration of digital sales,” Trussell explained. Looking at sales expectations, management is calling for a 35% decline in brick & mortar sales trends in the second half of 2020. Digital sales are only expected to see a high-teens gain even though trends have been strong recently. As for margins, Trussell points out “M now anticipates its merchandise margin to be better than its previous outlook leading to an improvement in the GPM rate in Q2 vs. Q1 with further improvement in the back half.” Reflecting another positive, M unveiled a new restructuring plan slated to yield expense savings of $365 million for 2020 and $630 million on an annualized basis. “These savings are additive to the anticipated $1.5 billion in annual expense savings announced back in February, which M expects to fully realize by year-end 2022,” Trussell added. To this end, Trussell thinks Q2 EPS could be better than he previously expected, but he still estimates the figure will land at a loss of $2.09. “In addition, our sales forecast includes brick & mortar comp down 67%... Looking at margins, we are forecasting GPM down 1,980 basis points and core SG&A dollar growth down 23% (leading to SG&A deleverage of 885 basis points),” he commented. Based on all of the above, Trussell stays on the sidelines, rating M a Hold. Along with the call, he increased the price target from $5 to $6. This figure implies shares could drop 7% in the year ahead. (To watch Trussell’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts take a more bearish approach. 3 Holds and 7 Sells add up to a Moderate Sell consensus rating. The $5.17 average price target brings the downside potential to 20%. (See Macy's price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks) Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Moving on to another major department store chain, 2020 has been brutal to Kohl’s, with shares falling 59% year-to-date. Even though it has been gaining traction with respect to its digital presence, there are still plenty of challenges ahead, according to some members of the Street. Wedbush’s Jen Redding points out that a 43.5% decline in net sales drove the weak Q1 performance, with KSS missing the estimates by a long shot. Alarmingly, gross margin plummeted by 2,000 basis points, versus the Street’s call for a decline of 330 basis points. What was behind the gross margin deterioration? Redding argues it was management’s inventory actions that included the establishment of a reserve for excess seasonal inventory, incremental promotions and clearance. Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “The company pulled back in March and April orders when COVID-19 first impacted the economy, reducing inventory receipts by over 30% in Q1 and expects to lower Q2 receipts by over 60%. The higher cost of shipping driven by digital sales and unfavorable product mix contributed to the decline in the margin as well.” The news does, however, get a bit better. During the quarter, digital sales jumped 24%, and the gain for April was 60%. As for digital penetration, it increased from 21% last year to 45% in the quarter. Redding explained, “During the quarter, more than 40% of digital orders were fulfilled by ship-from-store and customer pickup, and the number is much higher in April when the company launched store drive-up service, which has received great response from customers, making up 15% of digital demand fulfillment in over 900 stores that offers the new service, exceeding what BOPIS had pre-COVID. By category, Home was the strongest, increased by more than 50% in digital sales for the quarter, followed by active, toys and beauty, while similar to our Promo Trackers apparel and footwear lagged in the quarter.” Digital sales are still ramping up and many of its stores have reopened, but Redding believes lower sales and the incremental cost of shipping from higher digital sales could push gross margin lower. “The company expects SG&A to decline for the year, but the savings could be limited as stores implement new safety measures post-COVID,” she added. Summing it all up, Redding noted, “We could become more constructive on shares if inventories are managed tightly, promotional cadence reins in, traffic-driving initiatives begin to track within investor expectations for conversion, and if KSS's long term goals start to materialize ahead of pace in a post-COVID environment.” To this end, Redding kept her Neutral rating as is. Additionally, she gave the price target a trim, cutting it from $20 to $16. A twelve-month drop of 23% could be in store, should the analyst’s thesis play out in the next year. (To watch Redding’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, 3 Buys, 5 Holds and 2 Sells have been assigned in the last three months. So, KSS gets a Hold consensus rating. At $21.30, the average price target indicates 2% upside potential. (See Kohl's price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks) Urban Outfitters (URBN) Fashion retailer Urban Outfitters also hasn’t been able to escape COVID-19's grasp, with its most recent quarterly performance making this especially clear. Now, investors are wondering if the situation could get even worse. Covering the stock for Deutsche Bank, analyst Tiffany Kanaga was most surprised by the company’s Q1 gross profit margin (GPM), which tumbled from 31.1% last year to 2% in the quarter. That said, management attributed the result to a series of one-time headwinds including a $43.3 million inventory obsolescence reserve increase, a $14.5 million provisional store impairment charge and product liability charges related to specific key suppliers. In addition, certain agreements with landlords could lead to a significant benefit for occupancy in Q2. However, that doesn’t mean GPM will bounce back anytime soon. “However, as the top-line recovery could take some time to gain traction (we expect Q2 comp at -30%, below Q1's -28%) especially as online was up only LDD in Q1 and store sales and traffic have been ‘tepid’ to date, we expect margin pressure to remain in focus for investors. The company had struggled to drive EBIT growth pre-virus (four straight quarters of 20%-plus declines in 2019) with a myriad of outsized GPM headwinds historically (down 614 basis points annually since 2013 vs. AEO up 77 basis points),” Kanaga explained. Throwing more bad news into the mix, Kanaga thinks sentiment surrounding URBN will most likely be poor. “We expect sentiment to lean negative post-print, as some modest signs of top-line acceleration likely fell below investor expectations, and are more than offset by nearly negative GPM with an underlying rate (i.e. excluding Q1's extraordinary impacts as outlined above) still implying significant ongoing margin pressure ahead,” she commented. As a result, Kanaga can’t recommend that investors snap up shares. The analyst noted, “Looking forward, we remain sidelined with 2021 EBIT modeled at only 40% of 2019's level, reflecting ongoing challenges through sales deleverage, e-commerce mix impact, wholesale headwinds, and promotional pressure.” To accompany her Hold rating, Kanaga reduced the price target from $16 to $15. The implication for investors? Possible downside of 3%. (To watch Kanaga’s track record, click here) Most other analysts agree with Kanaga’s assessment. With 4 Buys, 8 Holds and 1 Sell handed out in the last three months, the word on the Street is that URBN is a Hold. However, the $18.82 average price target puts the upside potential at 22%. (See Urban Outfitters price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)
