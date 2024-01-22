2024 is year AI 'starts to hit the mainstream': Analyst

Market hopes riding on Big Tech's fourth-quarter earnings results to set the tone for 2024. TECHnalysis Research, LLC President and Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell breaks down several top tech stocks that will be in focus over the coming weeks, including companies betting big on AI this year.

"The bottom line is I think we'll start to see a few other companies besides Nvidia (NVDA) start to talk about some of that pipeline type of business," O'Donnell tells Yahoo Finance. "And, again, it's going to be broad-based because the thing about AI is... you've got the chips that drive it, you've got the software and services that enable it, and there's companies who also do the implementation services."

