3M, DuPont notch 'forever chemicals' court win

3M (MMM), DuPont (DD), and other companies were delivered a win in the ongoing legal battles over PFAS, which are commonly known as "forever chemicals." The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected certification of a class-action claim that could have included nearly every Ohio resident. The court argued the complaint was too broad and instructed a lower court to dismiss the case. Yahoo Finance's Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to break down the court case and the decision from the judges.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.