AeroVironment CEO talks soaring drone demand from US military

AeroVironment (AVAV) recently reported its third-quarter earnings results, posting a revenue of $186.6 million beating Wall Street expectations of $168.7 million. The defense contractor has seen an increased demand for its drone technology as conflicts around the world, most notably in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to escalate.

AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's performance, as well as give insights into the increased demand for its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Nawabi speaks to where he sees the increased demand: "The market for our systems has been really, really robust over the last couple of years. We've been focusing in this market quite heavily over the last several years and making right investments so we can capitalize on the opportunity. The war in Ukraine of course put [an] exclamation mark to the value proposition of our systems... The world is not a safer place and [so] the future of military warfare is all based on distributed, low-cost, attributable, intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems..."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino