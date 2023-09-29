AGCO, Trimble joint venture to expand 'mixed fleet' mindsets: CEO

Agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is set to take a $2 billion stake in Trimble, Inc. (TRMB). AGCO Corporation CEO Eric Hansotia sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the joint venture with Trimble and the customer benefits of AGCO's venture into the industrial software space.

"Precision agriculture is all about helping a farmer get more yield out of their farm with less inputs, putting sensors on machines to be able to understand variations in the soil or variations in the crop," Hansotia explains. "And then having the machine do on-board compute, sometimes using artificial intelligence libraries and having real-time adjustments to have the machine optimize itself."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.