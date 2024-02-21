Amazon to join the Dow: What has happened during past reshuffles

Amazon (AMZN) is set to replace Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) starting February 26th. The move from S&P Dow Jones Indices was partly in response to Walmart's (WMT) 3-for-1 stock split and “the evolving nature of the American economy.”

Yahoo Finance Reporter Jared Blikre joins the Live show to put this change from the Dow into historical context and show what the potential move could bring to the market.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino