Analysts bullish on Netflix and Disney's growth potentials

Media stocks are garnering bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts. Citi has raised its price target for Netflix stock (NFLX) from $550 to $660 per share, driven by robust subscriber growth projections. The firm also factored in the impact of Netflix's intensified efforts to curb account password sharing.

Meanwhile, Barclays has upgraded Disney (DIS) from Equal Weight to Overweight ahead of the company's highly anticipated shareholder meeting to vote on the ongoing proxy battle from activist investor Nelson Peltz. Barclays also increased its price target for Disney to $135 per share from $95, expressing confidence that the company's streaming business will achieve profitability by the end of 2024.

Yahoo Finance Entertainment Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down the details.

