Archer Aviation CEO talks electric air taxi infrastructure

Archer Aviation (ACHR) announced two recent partnerships: one with NASA to study battery cells for space flight use, and the other with Atlantic Aviation to build out infrastructure for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircrafts.

Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the timeline for eVTOL infrastructure and the commercial availability for these aircrafts.

"The category of electrical vertical take-off and landing aircraft to be used as air taxis has the potential to be absolutely huge," Goldstein says. "The reason is that these vehicles can be used across so many applications. These vehicles can travel up to 100 miles, they can carry a pilot plus four passengers or an equivalent of a thousand pounds of payload, and that just enables a lot of different use cases.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.