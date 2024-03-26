Baltimore Bridge Collapses, Rescue Efforts Underway

Associated Press Finance

A London court is scheduled Tuesday to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gets one final appeal in England to challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Two judges are due to issue a judgment in the High Court that could put an end to Assange's long legal saga — or further extend it. If he fails in winning the right to appeal, his legal team fears he could be swiftly sent to the U.S. to face charges, though they’re likely to ask the European Court of Human Rights to block any transfer.