Bank of America shares top sector trades for 2024

Nicholas Jacobino and Josh Lipton

Bank of America Head of Portfolio Strategy Michael Hartnett (BAC) wrote a note to clients explaining some of his top picks for 2024. Hartnett encouraged clients to expect a harsh landing for the US economy next year, and prepare themselves by buying stocks in the banking, retail, and utility sectors, among others, as well as placing investments in China.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills breaks down Hartnett's net and what investors need to pay close attention to.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

