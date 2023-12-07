Beer consumption declines with many shifting to cannabis

TD Cowen names alcohol producer Constellation Brands (STZ) as the company with the best growth story in US beer as sales of Modelo surged in 2023. TD Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the current state of beer and wine consumption in the US

Azer notes the decline in beer consumption and credits “intentional abstinence” by younger age groups that appear to be shifting to cannabis consumption, an industry that has seen revenue of $26 Billion. Azer sees this trend as a "dislocation" from alcohol to cannabis, which is making a dent in the alcohol market.

Speaking to M&A activity, Azer notes a "reversal" for craft beer acquisitions.

