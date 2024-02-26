Berkshire numbers 'decent' considering scale of company: Analyst

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) reported blockbuster earnings, with massive cash balances reaching $167.6 billion. CFRA Equity Research Vice President Cathy Seifert joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her outlook on the company.

Seifert says "the numbers were decent" considering Berkshire's enormous size. She notes Berkshire has strong insurance, reinsurance and commercial business lines that help drive results. However, she points to potential stock pressure from weaker segments like their utility holdings.

Seifert adds that the annual letter to shareholders "addressed" many investor concerns. But with Berkshire being so large, she notes "it's really difficult to move the needle" for a company of this scale.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith