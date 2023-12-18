Advertisement
Bernstein's top tech stocks for 2024

Brad Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

As market strategists turn increasingly bullish on the S&P 500's (^GSPC) 2024 year-end point target, Bernstein analysts unveil their top tech stock picks — Broadcom (AVGO), Uber (UBER), Pinduoduo (PDD), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Grab Holdings (GRAB) — for investors in 2024.

Yahoo Finance Live reviews the tailwinds heading into 2024 that these tech companies could be expected to ride out on into the new year.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

