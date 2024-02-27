Biden Says Shutdown Would Damage Economy Significantly

Reuters

(Reuters) -Odysseus, the first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972, has roughly 10 to 20 hours of battery life left, according to flight controllers who are still in contact with the robot lander. Texas-based Intuitive Machines said on Tuesday its flight controllers were in touch with the Odysseus moon lander and the spacecraft had relayed payload science data and imagery in the morning. NASA paid Intuitive $118 million to build and fly the spacecraft to the moon, carrying science instruments for the U.S. space agency and several commercial customers.