Biden Says Shutdown Would Damage Economy Significantly
President Joe Biden pressed congressional leaders to avoid a partial government shutdown, as they gathered at the White House with time running out to reach a deal. "A shutdown would damage the economy significantly, and I think we all agree to that, and we need bipartisan solutions," Biden said to reporters gathered in the Oval Office just before the meeting started.