How Biden's EV policies could be axed under a Trump presidency

86
Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman

Former President Donald Trump aimed his criticism at Biden's EV policies during a Monday morning CNBC appearance. Trump remarked that it may not be the right time to transition to EVs and that "alternatives" should be made available.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Trump's possible moves as president, such as defunding the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) EV tax credit, and how the auto market could respond.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

