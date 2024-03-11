How Biden's EV policies could be axed under a Trump presidency

Former President Donald Trump aimed his criticism at Biden's EV policies during a Monday morning CNBC appearance. Trump remarked that it may not be the right time to transition to EVs and that "alternatives" should be made available.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Trump's possible moves as president, such as defunding the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) EV tax credit, and how the auto market could respond.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino