Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.1% in January, defying forecasts for a faster slowdown

Biogen, Molson Coors, Krispy Kreme: Trending tickers

Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo

Biogen (BIIB) shares are falling after the company reported lower revenue and profit in its fourth quarter results, missing analyst estimates.

Molson Coors (TAP) returned to profitability in fourth-quarter results, reporting earnings of $0.48 per share compared to loss the previous year. The company was able to gain market share in 2023, helping to give a boost to profits.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) shares slipped early Tuesday after the company missed on fourth-quarter profit expectations and provided disappointing forward guidance for 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

