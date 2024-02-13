Biogen, Molson Coors, Krispy Kreme: Trending tickers

Biogen (BIIB) shares are falling after the company reported lower revenue and profit in its fourth quarter results, missing analyst estimates.

Molson Coors (TAP) returned to profitability in fourth-quarter results, reporting earnings of $0.48 per share compared to loss the previous year. The company was able to gain market share in 2023, helping to give a boost to profits.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) shares slipped early Tuesday after the company missed on fourth-quarter profit expectations and provided disappointing forward guidance for 2024.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith