Bitcoin fund inflows starting to exceed gold inflows

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spiked to $52,000 for a moment this week as bitcoin funds inflows have continued to come in, outpacing traditional gold funds.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to put the numbers behind bitcoin and the gold market in context for investors.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino