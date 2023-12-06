Bitcoin: Grayscale CEO hopeful on rally despite opposition

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is on the move, trading just below $44,000 as crypto investors inject optimism into the space over the pending regulatory approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

Grayscale (GBTC) CEO Michael Sonnenshein joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the positive sentiment charging up digital asset markets. Sonnenshein states that bitcoin could be seen as a “technology investment or a risk asset” to investors who are bracing themselves for rising inflation and potential interest rate cuts.

When asked about JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's recent remarks at a Senate hearing about bitcoin — noting its “somewhat anonymous” nature and room for criminal activity — Sonnenshein acknowledges the concern, but insists “this asset class is here to stay." Sonnenshein ultimately believes that banks and other “legacy institutions” will be forced to adapt to new technology and asset classes, cryptocurrencies include.

