Bitcoin retreats from $63K as Coinbase users report outages

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) momentarily reached above $63,000 on Wednesday as the crypto asset keeps its momentum and continues to rally this week. Bitcoin prices fluttered back below $61,000, dampened by outages on the crypto trading platform Coinbase (COIN), which incorrectly displayed user balances at $0.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton examine the action occurring in the crypto space, touching upon the broadening "number go up" philosophy that is not exclusive to cryptocurrencies.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.