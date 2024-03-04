Bitcoin tops $65,000, Arkhouse increases Macy's bid: Yahoo Finance Live
Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) rally rolled on this morning, with the cryptocurrency topping a two-year high of $65,000. Bitcoin has gained nearly 50% this year. In retail, Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management increased their offer to acquire Macy's (M) to $24 per share, valuing the retail giant at $6.6 billion. The companies had previously bid $21 per share. Investors are gearing up for a busy week on Wall Street, including the February jobs report, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill, and President Biden's State of the Union address. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Coinbase (COIN), and Sea Limited (SE).
Key guests include:
9 a,m. ET - Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI Managing Director & Head of Internet Research
9:40 a.m. ET - Neal Dingmann, Truist Securities Managing Director
11:15 a.m. ET - Ian Rodgers, Ledger Chief Experience Officer
11:40 a.m. ET - Richard Gelfond, IMAX CEO