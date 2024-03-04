Bitcoin tops $65,000, Arkhouse increases Macy's bid: Yahoo Finance Live

Reuters

Macy's shares jumped 16% before the bell on Monday after investors Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital sweetened their take-private bid over the weekend, valuing the U.S. department store operator at $6.58 billion. "We remain open to increasing the purchase price further subject to the customary due diligence," Arkhouse had said on Sunday. Macy's is yet to open its books to the bidders as it was reviewing the new offer after rejecting in January a prior bid from Arkhouse on concerns around deal financing and valuation.