BJ's Wholesale, ChargePoint, Zoom: Trending Tickers

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) reported third-quarter earnings, revealing a drop in same-store sales and its full-year sales outlook citing shifts in consumer behavior and other headwinds. A positive point for the company, however, was a reported acceleration in membership growth and traffic.

ChargePoint (CHPT) reported preliminary third-quarter results, with revenue falling short of expectations, reporting $108-$113 million versus estimates of $150-$165 million, citing pressure on North American markets. The company also announced a shakeup in its C-Suite leadership, making former COO Rick Wilmer the new CEO, as current CEO Pasquale Romano steps down into an advisor role. The company will be moving on to replace its current CFO.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) stock received an upgrade to "Neutral" from CitiGroup (C) after keeping it at a "Sell" rating for almost a year and a half. Citi cites increased usage from the company but remains cautious as Zoom still faces stiff competition.

