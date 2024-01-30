Block, Corning, Whirlpool: Morning Movers

Shares of Block (SQ) are moving as the company received an upgrade from BTIG to Buy, citing strong growth potential from the integration of Cash App and Square ecosystems.

Corning (GLW) stock trends upward by over 7% Tuesday morning despite the company sharing a weaker profit forecast, citing slower demand.

Lastly, Whirlpool (WHR) shares drop as the company gives a weaker-than-expected 2024 sales guidance.

Yahoo Finance Anchor Brad Smith breaks down the latest developments for these companies.

