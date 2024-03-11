Boeing faces criminal probe over manufacturing woes: WSJ

Boeing (BA) shares fell sharply Monday morning following a report from The Wall Street Journal that the Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the company. This comes as Boeing continues to grapple with lingering headwinds stemming from a safety incident involving an Alaskan Airlines (ALK) flight in January.

The Department of Justice's investigation will delve into Boeing's recent production and manufacturing mishaps, which have also impacted the broader airline industry, from flight availability to crew employment and ticket prices.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith