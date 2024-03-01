Boeing in talks to acquire Spirit AeroSystems: WSJ

Boeing (BA) is reportedly in talks to acquire aerospace manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), according to Wall Street Journal reports. While Spirit AeroSystems' stock moves higher following this news, it drew heavy criticism for its involvement in the production of Boeing's 737 Max fuselage.

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita breaks the news.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.