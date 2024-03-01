Advertisement
Boeing in talks to acquire Spirit AeroSystems: WSJ

Boeing (BA) is reportedly in talks to acquire aerospace manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), according to Wall Street Journal reports. While Spirit AeroSystems' stock moves higher following this news, it drew heavy criticism for its involvement in the production of Boeing's 737 Max fuselage.

