Boeing woes: FAA audit, Southwest impact, whistleblower found dead

There is a trio of terrible headlines for Boeing (BA) on Tuesday morning.

First, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is reevaluating its full-year guidance given the airplane maker's troubles. Southwest says Boeing told it to expect 46 737-8 aircraft deliveries in 2024, well below the 79 737 Max deliveries the airline was expecting. As a result, Southwest "plans to reduce capacity and re-optimize schedules, primarily for the back half of 2024, which will likely result in at least a one point reduction to the Company's full year 2024 capacity plans on a year-over-year basis."

Second, is a Federal Aviation Administration audit, initiated after a door plug flew off an Alaska Airlines (ALK) 737 Max jet, that found Boeing failed 33 of 89 product audits, according to a slide presentation reviewed by the New York Times.

Third, is the news that a whistleblower named John Barnett, a former quality control engineer at Boeing, was found dead on March 9 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports. Just days before his death, Barnett had given statements in an ongoing whistleblower lawsuit against the company.

