Do buy now, pay later services affect consumers' credit?

Buy now, pay later options for shopping have become incredibly popular among consumers. According to the Federal Reserve, over 75% of buy now, pay later (BNPL) users make less than $75,000 in household income. Many consumers, who are watching their wallets, have also become curious over whether this payment method has affected their credit.

MarketWatch Professional Finance Reporter Venessa Wong joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how BNPL offerings affect consumer credits and their broader impacts on consumer spending.

Wong explains the lack of an effect it has on consumers' credit scores: "At this point, it does not show up in your credit score. Experian (EXPN.L) was saying that buy now, pay later transactions, those payments will show up on your credit report, however, it does not get factored into your score at this time. So it won't, at this time, help or hurt you. If you're not making your payments on time, you do have your debt snowballing, which creates other problems."

