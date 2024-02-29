C3.ai CEO: AI's impact 'is not ephemeral'

Shares of C3.ai (AI) are rising as the company posted its third-quarter earnings, with revenue increasing 18% to $78.4 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $76.1 million. The company recently named Hitesh Lath as its new CFO; joining in December, he is the tenth person to hold the position within a decade.

C3.ai Chairman and CEO Tom Siebel joins the Live show alongside Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the company's performance and the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence.

Siebel specifies that while federal demand for C3.ai's services is high, there is traction from other industries: "I think [demand] covers every aspect of the economy. Consumer packaged goods, financial services, travel, transportation, entertainment, food distribution, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities. I mean, this is a fundamental change in the nature of the way we're applying information technology to deliver higher quality products at lower costs and government services into the hands of more satisfied customers and constituents at lower environmental impact. This is a genuine big deal."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino