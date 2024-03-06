Advertisement
Campbell Soup issues warning on 2024 full-year outlook

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has issued a warning regarding its full-year guidance, indicating that it is tracking towards the lower end of its reported outlook. The company's second quarter results revealed a 2% decline in volumes, highlighting consumers' challenges in the current economic climate.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Bradley Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

