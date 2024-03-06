Campbell Soup issues warning on 2024 full-year outlook

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has issued a warning regarding its full-year guidance, indicating that it is tracking towards the lower end of its reported outlook. The company's second quarter results revealed a 2% decline in volumes, highlighting consumers' challenges in the current economic climate.

