Capital One-Discover: M&A activity worth up to $425B in 2024

Capital One (COF) is reportedly in talks to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion. It represents the latest in a wave of mergers and acquisitions, with global M&A activity reaching $425 billion in 2024 year-to-date according to a Bloomberg report — a 55% increase versus last year.

Of that $425 billion global total, $277 billion stems from deals announced in the United States alone, per Dealogic data.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

