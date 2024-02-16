Carl Icahn, JetBlue nearing deal for board seats: WSJ

Activist investor Carl Icahn and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) are nearing a deal that would give Icahn two seats on the airline's board, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. It comes after Icahn revealed a 10% stake in the company earlier this week. JetBlue also recently had a shake up in the executive ranks with Joanna Geraghty assuming the CEO role on Monday,

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton discuss the details of the report in the video above.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich