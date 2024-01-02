How Carrier Global is remaking itself

Carrier Global's (CARR) acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions SE was finalized on Tuesday morning after the deal was approved by the European Union. The company recently sold a refrigeration company to Honeywell (HON) and is currently in the process of divesting in other businesses. Dave Gitlin, Carrier Global's Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the changes the company is making and how the company is trying to put more effort in sustainability.

Gitlin explains some of the advantages that comes with the recent acquisition : "What really differentiates them [Veissman Solutions] is, number one, their channel. They have a direct to installer relationship with 80,000 individual installers. Number two is their brand. It's respected, obviously, throughout Germany but throughout Europe as well. They have a technology advantage. They're the only company in the world that has complete home energy management solutions."

