What is causing the slowdown in EV demand?

The electric vehicle craze is cooling off as demand for EVs slows. Major EV makers like Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), and Lucid (LCID) have all felt the effects of this demand drop. RBC Global Autos Lead Equity Analyst Tom Narayan attributes the EV demand decline to affordability and consumer education issues, believing "it's probably not going to go away anytime soon."

Narayan states that for demand to rebound, pricing needs to fall to a point that's affordable for both automakers and consumers in today's high-interest rate environment. He also notes consumers need more education on how EVs actually operate, as many lack understanding of the product and improved consumer literacy on EVs could help stimulate sales.

"It's a lot of education," Narayan tells Yahoo Finance, adding: "Your neighbor needs to get an EV and then you see it and figure out that you want one as well."

