CES, Trump appeal, Albertsons earnings: What to watch

Here's what to watch on Tuesday:

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita will be reporting on all the latest announcements from CES in Las Vegas.

Former President Donald Trump says he will appear at a US appeals court hearing. The court is deciding if Trump has presidential immunity in relation to charges that he attempted to subvert the 2020 election.

Albertsons Companies (ACI) will report its fiscal third quarter earnings before the bell.

The Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is set to speak on Tuesday. Investors will be looking for possible insight on the Fed's next move.

