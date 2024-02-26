Advertisement
Charter reportedly exploring Altice USA acquisition: BBG

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Telecom company Charter Communications (CHTR) — its services branded as Spectrum — is reportedly exploring a takeover of cable provider Altice USA (ATUS), according to Bloomberg. Yahoo Finance Live discusses the outlook of a potential deal between the two companies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

