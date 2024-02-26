Charter reportedly exploring Altice USA acquisition: BBG
Telecom company Charter Communications (CHTR) — its services branded as Spectrum — is reportedly exploring a takeover of cable provider Altice USA (ATUS), according to Bloomberg. Yahoo Finance Live discusses the outlook of a potential deal between the two companies.
Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.