Will Cheesecake Factory comment on obesity drugs in call?

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) missed on both the top and bottom line in its third-quarter earnings, with adjusted EPS of 39 cents missing on Wall Street estimates of 43 cents. Shares of the restaurant chain started to dip in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Investors will listen in closely to the earnings call, waiting to see if leadership will comment on any changes in consumer demand and the rising popularity of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (NVO) and other obesity drugs, which have taken over many earnings calls.

Yahoo Finance reporters Josh Schafer, Alexandra Canal, and Pras Subramanian break down the latest on these numbers and what to expect with the company's call.

