China Intercepts US Aircraft Over South China Sea

A Chinese fighter jet flew in front of a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea in what the Pentagon said was an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver," according to a statement from the Indo-Pacific Command. This is video provided by the Command. The incident happened on May 26.