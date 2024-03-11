Choice Hotels, Hyatt, Pinduoduo, Duolingo: Trending tickers

Choice Hotels (CHH) is trading higher after it announced it was ending its pursuit of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH). The hotel company withdrew its bid while also announcing it would increase its share buyback program by five million shares. After the announcement, analysts at Jefferies double-upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform.

Rival Hyatt Hotels (H) is trading lower after being downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley. The firm says the company now offers a more balanced risk/reward profile.

Jefferies upgraded Pinduoduo (PDD), also known as PDD Holdings, to Buy from Hold. Analysts argue that geopolitical risks to the stock are now priced in and that "Temu’s market share gain story in domestic and overseas markets is intact." It offsets a downgrade of the stock to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs, which cited its risk-reward profile and ongoing concerns about the shifting policy landscape.

JPMorgan is starting its coverage of Duolingo (DUOL) with an Overweight rating and a $270 price target.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith discuss some of Monday's trending tickers.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.